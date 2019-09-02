Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 24 1.28 N/A 1.37 16.26 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 70 2.74 N/A 5.11 13.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc. Nathan’s Famous Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is currently more expensive than Nathan’s Famous Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7% Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -28.3% 24.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.55 beta means Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s volatility is 45.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Nathan’s Famous Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Nathan’s Famous Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.96% and an $28 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 41.8% respectively. About 7.1% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -0.45% -1.11% -14.87% -5.95% -23.47% -2.02% Nathan’s Famous Inc. -5.54% -8.3% 3.84% 0.47% -28.06% 6.26%

For the past year Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has -2.02% weaker performance while Nathan’s Famous Inc. has 6.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous Inc. beats Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.