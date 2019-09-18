Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG)

This is a contrast between Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 23 1.32 N/A 1.37 16.26 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -80.2% -18.1%

Risk & Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has beta of 2.43 which is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. Its rival Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.42% and an $28 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares and 2.7% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.1% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -0.45% -1.11% -14.87% -5.95% -23.47% -2.02% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -3.64% -27.98% -49.31% -61.45% -72.47% -41.73%

For the past year Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.