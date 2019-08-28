Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Reaches $19.60 1 Year Low; Acelrx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Shorts Decreased By 0.09%

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. ACRX’s SI was 13.68M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 13.69M shares previously. With 1.59M avg volume, 9 days are for Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s short sellers to cover ACRX’s short positions. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.165. About 304,661 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has declined 5.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO SUBMITTED TO FDA UPDATED DFU, AND A REVISED PROTOCOL FOR HF STUDY REQUIRED TO VALIDATE EFFECTIVENESS OF DFU CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees DSUVIA NDA Resubmission in 2Q; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/03/2018 ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIPT OF OFFICIAL JANUARY 2018 TYPE A MEETING MINUTES FROM U.S. FDA RELATING TO ACELRX’S DSUVIA NDS; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX SEES PROJECTED PDUFA DATE IN 4Q OF ’18; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $9.89M; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Expects Qtrly Net Cash Usage in 2018 to Remain in $10M to $11M Range; 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Completes Human Factors Study for DSUVIA; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx receives positive CHMP opinion for DZUVEO™ for management of acute moderate to severe pain in medically monitored sett; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for DZUVEO for Management of Acute Moderate to Severe Pain in Medically Monitored Settings

The stock of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) hit a new 52-week low and has $18.23 target or 7.00% below today’s $19.60 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $597.40M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $18.23 price target is reached, the company will be worth $41.82 million less. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 77,831 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.35, REV VIEW $452.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $597.40 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Legal General Group Pcl owns 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 67,024 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Scotia Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 12,886 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) or 4,357 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 48,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.35M shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 394,751 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 394,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EXP, RUTH, DAKT – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UK Conservatives’ Scotland leader set to quit – Sun – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “British PM to suspend parliament before Brexit, opposition denounces “coup” – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth’s Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ruth’s Hospitality has $28 highest and $28 lowest target. $28’s average target is 42.86% above currents $19.6 stock price. Ruth’s Hospitality had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $171.98 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Among 5 analysts covering Acelrx (NASDAQ:ACRX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acelrx has $10 highest and $700 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 292.61% above currents $2.165 stock price. Acelrx had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Ladenburg maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. FBR Capital maintained AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, August 5. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,440 activity. EDWARDS MARK G bought $56,890 worth of stock. Angotti Vincent J. bought $11,550 worth of stock.

More notable recent AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for AcelRx (ACRX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 8.46% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management accumulated 871,409 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 346,150 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) for 21,575 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) for 104,106 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon accumulated 62,542 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 296,267 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 286,832 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 1,318 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Charles Schwab Management, a California-based fund reported 28,438 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc stated it has 10,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) for 35,100 shares. 51,852 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Blackrock stated it has 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio.