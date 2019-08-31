Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Contrasting side by side

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 24 1.28 N/A 1.37 16.26 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.96 N/A 0.13 24.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.55 shows that Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.96% and an $28 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares and 30.7% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares. About 7.1% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has 23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -0.45% -1.11% -14.87% -5.95% -23.47% -2.02% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63%

For the past year Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has -2.02% weaker performance while The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has 1.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. beats The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.