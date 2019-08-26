Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Comparing side by side

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 24 1.30 N/A 1.37 16.26 FAT Brands Inc. 5 2.19 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and FAT Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7% FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival FAT Brands Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. FAT Brands Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and FAT Brands Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 44.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares and 2.2% of FAT Brands Inc. shares. About 7.1% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.4% of FAT Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -0.45% -1.11% -14.87% -5.95% -23.47% -2.02% FAT Brands Inc. -4.56% -7.56% -22.65% -25.28% -39.05% -17.65%

For the past year Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has stronger performance than FAT Brands Inc.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors FAT Brands Inc.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.