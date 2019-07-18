Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Comparing side by side

Both Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 24 1.53 N/A 1.37 18.12 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 22 0.96 N/A 0.33 67.63

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.53 beta means Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s volatility is 47.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.28 beta which makes it 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.54% and an $28 consensus target price. On the other hand, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -1.12% and its consensus target price is $23. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. seems more appealing than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.8% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares and 0% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. shares. 7.3% are Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -4.79% -1.74% 2.77% -9.97% -8.24% 9.19% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. -4.18% 6.8% -3.38% 7.59% -21.78% 23.9%

For the past year Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. beats Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.