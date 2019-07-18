Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Contrasting side by side

Since Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 24 1.51 N/A 1.37 18.12 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 651 4.15 N/A 7.08 99.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.53. In other hand, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2 6 5 2.38

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.33% and an $28 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s consensus target price is $623, while its potential downside is -17.22%. Based on the results given earlier, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 98.3% respectively. 7.3% are Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -4.79% -1.74% 2.77% -9.97% -8.24% 9.19% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. -0.52% -0.9% 17.72% 43.84% 66.07% 63.48%

For the past year Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.