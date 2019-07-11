Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Comparison side by side

As Restaurants businesses, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 24 1.48 N/A 1.37 18.12 BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 48 0.76 N/A 2.27 20.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7% BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.53 beta indicates that Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BJ’s Restaurants Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 26.81%. Competitively the average target price of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is $60.29, which is potential 45.17% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BJ’s Restaurants Inc. looks more robust than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.8% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares and 0% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares. 7.3% are Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -4.79% -1.74% 2.77% -9.97% -8.24% 9.19% BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -6.01% 2.81% -11.26% -28.43% -9.04% -6.64%

For the past year Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has 9.19% stronger performance while BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors BJ’s Restaurants Inc. beats Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.