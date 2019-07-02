Ruth S Hospitality Group (RUTH) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $376,925; Signia Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Tutor Perini (TPC) by $786,794 as Share Value Rose

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ruth S Hospitality Group Inc (RUTH) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 15,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 52,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ruth S Hospitality Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $687.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 132,879 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 8.24% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.1% ON A FISCAL YEAR BASIS; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 46,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,053 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 238,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 415,102 shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,463 shares to 13,955 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,462 shares, and cut its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares to 499,535 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,241 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.