Rutabaga Capital Management Upped Pctel (PCTI) Stake by $1.93 Million; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Raised Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position by $6.92 Million

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 276,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.04M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37 million, up from 5.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 2.30 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third fires starting gun on US bank consolidation; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Agrees to Acquire MB Financial for $4.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Financial Merger Will Result in a Total Chicago Deposit Market Shr of 6.5%

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pctel Inc. (PCTI) by 69.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 385,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 556,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pctel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.77M market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 81,523 shares traded or 57.23% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 30.19% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Reports Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 27/04/2018 – PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – PC-Tel Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ II Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fifth Third (FITB) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Costs Flare Up – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About KKR & Co Inc. (KKR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 03/07/2019: OZM,HRB,FITB,MBFI – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Like it, love it, want some more of it: Bank renews partnership with the Predators – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $762.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp. by 110,237 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $42.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 2.88M shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Capital Ww Investors has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Bb&T invested in 0.02% or 34,800 shares. Lifeplan Gp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 8,900 were reported by Triangle Wealth Mgmt. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 110,724 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Prudential Finance accumulated 3.23 million shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 1.48 million shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Calamos Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 1.90 million shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 11,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 20,641 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nokia (NOK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zayo (ZAYO) Chosen by Tech Firm for Dark Fiber Solution – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nokia (NOK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PCTEL’s (PCTI) CEO David Neumann on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PCTEL Launches Its Fastest 5G NR and LTE Network Testing Solution – Business Wire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Stifel Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). State Street Corp holds 0% or 11,562 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 23,392 shares. 1492 Capital Lc accumulated 37,022 shares or 0.16% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 193,541 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Invesco accumulated 0% or 68,880 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 91,839 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 686,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap L LP Nc holds 62,965 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $29,476 activity. McGowan Kevin J bought $4,628 worth of stock. Shares for $4,650 were bought by Bacastow Shelley J.