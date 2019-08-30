Rutabaga Capital Management Upped Its Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Position; Blair William & Company Has Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Blair William & Company increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 9.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blair William & Company acquired 138,927 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Blair William & Company holds 1.58M shares with $160.42 million value, up from 1.45M last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $349.23B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 9.48 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased Crawford & Company (CRD.A) stake by 29.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc acquired 209,545 shares as Crawford & Company (CRD.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 928,889 shares with $8.58M value, up from 719,344 last quarter. Crawford & Company now has $492.32 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 280,739 shares traded or 234.55% up from the average. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 19.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 05/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Crawford RealStreet Joint Venture B-415193.2,B-415193.3: Apr 2, 2018; 11/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Announces Promotion of William M. Crawford to Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. 4Q EPS 30c; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Board Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward F. Crawford to President; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 06/04/2018 – House Agri Cmte: #FARMBILLFRIDAY: Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-1); 05/03/2018 Richland Source: Last chance to order trees from Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. 4Q Rev $298.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Crawford & Company Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRD.B)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has 726,585 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 28.34M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 2.51 million shares. First Company reported 176,723 shares. Sky Inv Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.1% stake. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Com Dba Holt Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2,803 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co owns 493,901 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 18,430 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd stated it has 2.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rbo Limited Liability accumulated 125,929 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Illinois-based Dearborn Prtn Ltd has invested 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 22,792 are owned by Boltwood Cap Mgmt. Spc accumulated 6,865 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Synovus Corp holds 0.53% or 320,817 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 15.98% above currents $109.22 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Blair William & Company decreased Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) stake by 5,480 shares to 19,270 valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 77,634 shares and now owns 1.25 million shares. Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was reduced too.