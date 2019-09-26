Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed Position in Rti Surgical Holdings (RTIX) by $326,304 as Share Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosted Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7397.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 412,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 418,562 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.30M, up from 5,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 4.23 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 81,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The hedge fund held 829,841 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, down from 911,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 109,102 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial loT”; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss $1.93M; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases SImmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 20/04/2018 – DJ RTI Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTIX); 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Becker Management has 1.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 315,011 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 1.48% or 178,411 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset has invested 0.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,629 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 14.70M shares. Agf Inc reported 289,740 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Bogle Management Lp De has 0.99% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 90,206 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rbo And Ltd accumulated 223,000 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt reported 1.21% stake. 7,000 are owned by Nine Masts. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd has 5,619 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 1.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,661 are owned by Capital Intl Limited Ca.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 45,943 shares to 31,692 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 412,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,956 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold RTIX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 43.10 million shares or 1.28% more from 42.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Mgmt Incorporated New York stated it has 2.32% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Rutabaga Cap Management Ltd Liability Ma reported 1.01% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). The New York-based Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). 11,629 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Aperio Grp Lc has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Caprock Group Inc has invested 0.01% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Us Savings Bank De reported 1,490 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 85,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Krensavage Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 3.92 million shares or 5.4% of all its holdings.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 29,000 shares to 317,279 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL).