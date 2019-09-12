Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed Its Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Position; AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (WAIR) stake by 30.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 429,754 shares as Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (WAIR)’s stock rose 24.91%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 984,651 shares with $10.93 million value, down from 1.41M last quarter. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. now has $1.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 1.20M shares traded or 32.43% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR)

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.94M for 11.89 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold WAIR shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 85.38 million shares or 1.66% less from 86.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp owns 17,543 shares. Phocas Fincl accumulated 4,600 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 609,350 shares. Pzena Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.35 million shares. American International Grp reported 33,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 0% or 2.53M shares. Makaira Ptnrs Llc holds 10.82M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 43,698 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0.04% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Gotham Asset Management Limited reported 21,344 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 81,997 shares. Indexiq Advsrs holds 0.05% or 144,338 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv, a California-based fund reported 351,005 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold AeroVironment, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 19.46 million shares or 0.44% more from 19.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 38,371 shares. 7,295 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Swiss State Bank owns 40,100 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability holds 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) or 100 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 22,300 shares. Aqr Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 296,336 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 6,306 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 82,809 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.02% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

