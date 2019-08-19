Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed Its Titan Machinery (TITN) Position by $1.66 Million as Valuation Rose; Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Valuation Declined While Morgan Stanley Trimmed Its Holding

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 27,456 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 686,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 9,694 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,396 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Com. General Investors Com, New York-based fund reported 449,574 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 43,318 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 74,082 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Llc reported 0.04% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Geode Cap Management Lc holds 395,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Prudential invested in 0% or 13,394 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited holds 0.02% or 47,505 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 5,760 shares.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.34 million shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $93.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 78,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Energy Independenc (NDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 0.01% stake. Group Inc One Trading LP reported 0% stake. 496 are owned by Twin Tree Lp. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.01% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). C M Bidwell holds 0.04% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) or 2,500 shares. 192,220 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Blackrock stated it has 1.49M shares or 0% of all its holdings. 100,384 are held by Massachusetts Svcs Ma. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.01% or 17,188 shares. Citigroup reported 7,026 shares. Metropolitan Life invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 55,874 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested in 0% or 18,636 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc accumulated 16,162 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. TITN’s profit will be $7.32M for 13.81 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,550.00% EPS growth.