Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Stake by $405,600; Redmile Group Has Lifted Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $4.30 Million as Share Price Rose

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.10% . The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 68,972 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/04/2018 Lemelson Capital Management, LLC Reports 8.4% Stake In Geospace Technologies; 22/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 132,890 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 252,444 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 262,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,131 shares, and has risen its stake in The Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

More notable recent Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston seismic data equipment manufacturer buys security co. – Houston Business Journal” on July 31, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McEwen Mining Reports Q2 2019 Production Results – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lemelson Capital Management calls for Removal of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) Senior Executives, Sale of Company – PR Newswire” on February 09, 2018. More interesting news about Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Stock: Too Good To Be True – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Si Bone Inc by 102,170 shares to 538,730 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 273,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,648 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Not Miss Out On The Entry Point In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.