Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed By $1.65 Million Its Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Position; Shorts at KB Home (KBH) Raised By 4.74%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had an increase of 4.74% in short interest. KBH's SI was 4.64M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.74% from 4.43M shares previously. With 1.59 million avg volume, 3 days are for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)'s short sellers to cover KBH's short positions. The SI to KB Home's float is 5.47%. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 884,232 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) stake by 13.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc analyzed 236,327 shares as Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)'s stock rose 26.26%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 1.57M shares with $11.30 million value, down from 1.80 million last quarter. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. now has $1.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 334,788 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $61,214 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $61,214 was made by BUMSTEAD FRANK M on Monday, June 3.

More notable recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “HCP, Inc. (HCP) Announces Series of Transactions with Brookdale (BKD) – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Brookdale Extends Maturities and Lowers Borrowing Costs through Financing Transactions – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Largest shareholder backs Brookdale in fight with activist investor – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookdale Senior Living Issues Statement Regarding Land & Buildings Letter to Stockholders – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold BKD shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 173.22 million shares or 3.93% more from 166.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). 606,170 are owned by Amer Century Companies. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 68,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Invesco Limited invested 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested 0.09% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Kbc Group Nv reported 51,950 shares stake. 343,259 are held by Stephens Ar. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). State Street stated it has 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 24,049 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% or 37,457 shares. Campbell & Company Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 127,885 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 736,373 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 282,630 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 36 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Company holds 16,462 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 337,400 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Inc. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 3.05 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 10.54 million shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Mackay Shields Limited Company has 177,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 52,987 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 14,808 shares. Whittier accumulated 10,817 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Company has 0.52% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 516,425 shares. Group has 217,718 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 14,898 shares in its portfolio.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 12.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Among 9 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. KB Home has $3900 highest and $23 lowest target. $34.44’s average target is 4.62% above currents $32.92 stock price. KB Home had 18 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 26 by JMP Securities. Bank of America maintained KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rating on Thursday, September 26. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $3600 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3600 target in Thursday, September 26 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Monday, May 13 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 26 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Thursday, June 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 27.