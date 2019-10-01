Rutabaga Capital Management Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Has Decreased by $390,460; Apple (AAPL) Stake Upped by Smithfield Trust Company

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 3,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 50,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 46,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $226.27. About 15.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 39,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 968,384 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 135,053 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 25/04/2018 – TGH:UPDATE OF DATES FOR TAKEOVER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – TRENCOR – NOT IN POSITION TO PUBLISH PROVISIONAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE CONVERTION TO IFRS US GAAP COMPLIANT RESULTS OF TEXTAINER; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 28/05/2018 – TGH:TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q REV. $120.2M, EST. $135.0M; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 78,495 shares to 740,547 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 770,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Analysts await Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TGH’s profit will be $19.53 million for 7.01 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Textainer Group Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT) by 19,706 shares to 247,544 shares, valued at $25.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Short Term (Flot) (FLOT) by 152,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,753 shares, and cut its stake in Short Term Municipal (Shm).