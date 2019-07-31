Rutabaga Capital Management Stake in Granite Construction (GVA) Cut as Stock Price Declined; Platinum Investment Management LTD Increases Holding in Intel (INTC)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 431,736 shares traded or 9.77% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 686,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.39 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.93 million, up from 3.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 6.85M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.49 million for 14.46 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 198,400 shares to 481,052 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) by 26,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Granite Construction Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 7,562 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,505 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 68,851 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,800 were reported by Quantitative Inv Management Lc. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 885,424 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 137,700 shares. 855 are held by Ftb Advisors Inc. Aperio Gru Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 16,419 shares. Sterling Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 275,415 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 36,878 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 19,931 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 442,607 shares to 16,437 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 13,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,887 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).