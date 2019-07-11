Rutabaga Capital Management Stake in Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Lowered by $405,600; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Valuation Rose, Focused Investors Increased Holding

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 38,522 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 34.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $114.11. About 9.11 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why You Should Keep An Eye On Citi And JPMorgan This Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 91,500 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $98.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Msd LP holds 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 75,000 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt invested 2.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 2.54% or 281,490 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 3.29% stake. Culbertson A N & holds 119,050 shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. M Kraus has 5,736 shares. Clark Estates holds 105,500 shares. Cincinnati Casualty, Ohio-based fund reported 93,000 shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls holds 7,596 shares. Bryn Mawr Comm, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 319,857 shares. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 146,013 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore holds 98,943 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt owns 83,574 shares. Newfocus Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,271 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 92,236 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 50,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,619 shares, and has risen its stake in The Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS).