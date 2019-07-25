Rutabaga Capital Management Stake in Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Cut by $405,600 as Stock Price Declined; Broadfin Capital Holding in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Raised by $6.74 Million as Share Value Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 472,872 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.32% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 43,568 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 34.23% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M; 03/04/2018 Lemelson Capital Management, LLC Reports 8.4% Stake In Geospace Technologies; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Azz Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 19,700 shares to 304,215 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pctel Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 385,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 164,300 shares to 371,698 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 83,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).