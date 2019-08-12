Rutabaga Capital Management Raised Its Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Stake by $1.59 Million; As Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Stock Price Declined, Essex Investment Management Co Lifted Holding by $503,970

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (BDSI) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 100,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The hedge fund held 456,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 355,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.38M market cap company. The stock increased 7.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 1.93M shares traded or 94.55% up from the average. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO MARK A. SIRGO WILL CONTINUE HIS ROLE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 30/04/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL-IF MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL NOT REACHED, RESERVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES TO OFFER SERIES B NON-VOTING CONV PFD SHRS; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Cash, Equivalents $21.2M at Dec. 31

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 198,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The hedge fund held 481,052 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 282,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 211,143 shares traded or 77.46% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 22/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING; 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Continue Service to Co Through 2020; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Start Consulting Work on June 1; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – IN 2018, ANTICIPATED SALES OF HOTELS WILL REDUCE COMPANY HOTEL DIVISIONAL PROFITABILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Lion Hotels Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLH); 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Earnings and Cash Flow

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 668,900 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 185,111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Ltd holds 0.01% or 35,378 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 195,264 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial invested in 56,674 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 46,211 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Blair William Co Il holds 0.03% or 857,595 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 122,011 shares. Alpine Global Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 31,417 shares. Eam Investors Limited Co holds 863,584 shares. 1.75 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Earnest Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:AERI) by 31,843 shares to 61,735 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 2,305 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Renaissance Ltd Liability Company accumulated 456,800 shares. 194,743 were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Portolan Cap Management Lc holds 0.57% or 680,926 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 481,052 shares. The Washington-based First Washington has invested 0.29% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Columbia Pacific Advsrs Limited Liability holds 9.39% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,440 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 40,245 shares. Washington Bancorporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability invested in 0% or 11,160 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 2.04M shares stake. Punch Associate Incorporated owns 658,775 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio.