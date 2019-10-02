Rutabaga Capital Management Raised Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Holding By $454,775; Advisors Asset Management Has Lifted By $747,450 Its Fluor New (FLR) Holding

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Fluor Corp New (FLR) stake by 61.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc acquired 22,650 shares as Fluor Corp New (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 59,464 shares with $2.00 million value, up from 36,814 last quarter. Fluor Corp New now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 1.10 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) stake by 11.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc acquired 90,955 shares as Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC)’s stock declined 24.02%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 885,328 shares with $4.64M value, up from 794,373 last quarter. Houston Wire & Cable Company now has $75.90M valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 17,760 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC); 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c

More notable recent Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Houston Wire & Cable Company Reactivates Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Houston Wire & Cable Company Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold HWCC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.52 million shares or 0.59% more from 10.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch And Assocs Invest Inc reported 306,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. F&V Cap Management Lc owns 20,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 727 shares. Franklin Res reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 562,567 shares. Menta Capital Lc reported 0.1% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 19,136 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Llc reported 10,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company reported 176,700 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 704 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 8,153 shares or 0% of the stock. 165,501 are owned by Friess Associate. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 26,658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $313,654 activity. $5,015 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) was bought by Micklas Christopher M. on Monday, June 3. $26,857 worth of stock was bought by HALEY ROY W on Friday, August 30. On Tuesday, May 28 Yetman G Gary bought $14,716 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) or 2,803 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by POKLUDA JAMES L III, worth $39,000. On Monday, August 26 Reymond Robert L bought $4,340 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) or 1,000 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) stake by 108,051 shares to 125,743 valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Manitowoc Company Inc. stake by 94,956 shares and now owns 665,376 shares. Spx Flow Inc. was reduced too.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Fluor Stock Just Fell Through It (the Floor, That Is) – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluor to offload government and equipment units – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor tumbles on cost cutting chatter – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assessing If Fluor Corporation Has Finally Bottomed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Fluor Got Stomped in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Fluor has $4400 highest and $1700 lowest target. $29.80’s average target is 67.13% above currents $17.83 stock price. Fluor had 11 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22 with “Underperform”. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 25 with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 371 are held by Next Fincl Grp. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1.68M shares. 89,640 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Suntrust Banks reported 16,866 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). First Interstate Bancorporation reported 190 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Waters Parkerson And Comm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 125,582 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 101,129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 25,808 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 3.57M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 35,800 shares.