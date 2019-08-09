Rutabaga Capital Management Position in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Raised by $9.94 Million as Share Price Declined; Zevin Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Wp Carey (WPC) by $321,750

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 486.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 552,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 665,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, up from 113,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 279,845 shares traded or 86.06% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wp Carey Inc (WPC) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, down from 10,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wp Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.29. About 561,261 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 110,875 shares to 288,279 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 72,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

