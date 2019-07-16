Rutabaga Capital Management Maintains Stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR); As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Valuation Rose, Frigate Ventures LP Has Increased by $348,036 Its Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (WAIR) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 235,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 252,823 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company's stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 1.21M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500.



Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peak Resorts Inc by 75,964 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,116 shares, and cut its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier accumulated 0% or 97 shares. 29,814 were reported by Citadel Advisors Lc. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 507,070 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 90,357 shares. 50,915 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company. Fmr Ltd stated it has 2.13M shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation invested 0.01% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 14,755 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 8,402 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 59,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Llp reported 25,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Glenmede Tru Comm Na reported 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) or 134,707 shares.