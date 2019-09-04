Rutabaga Capital Management Lowered Titan Machinery (TITN) Stake by $1.66 Million; Stock Price Rose; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Maintains Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 129,677 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 4.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 21.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 16.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 9.97M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Cut 22 Jobs in Currency Trading Amid Malaise; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to recruit 20 managing directors; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Looks Further Under the Hood at Auto-Lending Issues; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 20/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Faces Another Huge Fine. Is That Too Much?: DealBook Briefing

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 322,143 shares to 911,417 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Services Inc. by 377,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in The Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. TITN’s profit will be $11.09 million for 7.18 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.29% EPS growth.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 39,686 shares to 19.02M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 471,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.21M shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

