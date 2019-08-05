Rutabaga Capital Management Lowered Stake in Titan Machinery (TITN) by $1.66 Million as Stock Price Rose; Amalgamated Bank Has Trimmed Stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) as Shares Declined

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.48M shares traded or 9.73% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Cluster-headache Treatment Passes Phase 3 Test — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Statistically Significant Differences in Reduction of Weekly Cluster Headache Attacks Vs Placebo; 27/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 10-Q; 23/04/2018 – PANEL VOTES 5-10 AGAINST LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE APPROVAL; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $23.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 20/04/2018 – LILLY: OVERALL SURVIVAL DIDN’T REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: AurKa Shareholders Eligible to Receive Up to $465 Million in Milestone Payments; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Humalog Rev $791.7M; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 139,512 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. 426 shares valued at $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 38,497 shares to 248,158 shares, valued at $27.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,109 were reported by Legacy Private Trust. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Btr Management invested in 0.09% or 3,413 shares. Amer Economic Planning Gru Adv, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,425 shares. 14,634 are owned by Bennicas And Assoc. Montecito Natl Bank holds 0.6% or 15,202 shares in its portfolio. Westover Capital Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 1,685 shares. 69,849 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 208,001 shares. Country Tru National Bank & Trust holds 1.18% or 205,317 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Lc has 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 246,333 shares stake. Fjarde Ap reported 265,053 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 92,000 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited stated it has 5,520 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 322,143 shares to 911,417 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 262,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc..

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. TITN’s profit will be $7.32 million for 15.11 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,550.00% EPS growth.

