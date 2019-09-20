Rutabaga Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Granite Construction (GVA) as Stock Price Declined; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Share Value Rose While Td Capital Management Raised by $700,704 Its Position

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 21,595 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 15,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 959,541 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 34,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 245,483 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84M, down from 280,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 410,096 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated has 134,676 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Pnc Fincl Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). The Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0.12% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Rutabaga Cap Mngmt Llc Ma holds 3.38% or 245,483 shares in its portfolio. 320,149 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 124,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 2,295 shares in its portfolio. 36 are owned by Cwm Ltd Company. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al accumulated 40,570 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Co Limited Com holds 4,284 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% or 7,232 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advsrs reported 200,000 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. $11,744 worth of stock was bought by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9. Jigisha Desai also bought $27,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Monday, August 26. Shares for $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand. KELSEY DAVID H bought 5,000 shares worth $151,050.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $61.61 million for 6.20 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 770,566 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 90,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,328 shares, and has risen its stake in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR).