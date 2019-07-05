Rutabaga Capital Management Lowered Granite Construction (GVA) Stake by $556,850 as Valuation Declined; Ebix (EBIX) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Has Increased Position by $312,032

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 326,036 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 49,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 104,275 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.96M for 18.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 261,700 shares to 792,200 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc. by 23,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Pctel Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI).