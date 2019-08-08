Rutabaga Capital Management Lowered By $405,600 Its Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Holding; Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (MQY) Sentiment Is 1.17

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS)’s stock rose 17.10%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 429,883 shares with $5.56 million value, down from 463,683 last quarter. Geospace Technologies Corporation now has $184.85M valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 39,567 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M; 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.41, from 2.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 21 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 18 reduced and sold their holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.94 million shares, down from 5.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.98% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. for 677,773 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 34,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.29% invested in the company for 573,759 shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gm Advisory Group Inc., a New York-based fund reported 12,700 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $457.61 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 12.84 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 14,959 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $177.60 million activity.

