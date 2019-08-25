Rutabaga Capital Management Lifted Its Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Stake by $1.89 Million as Stock Were Volatile; As Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Share Price Rose, Davis Capital Partners Has Boosted Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crawford & Company (CRD.A) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 209,545 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 928,889 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, up from 719,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crawford & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 32,069 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 19.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Co. 1Q Rev $273.1M; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Crawford Approves of Work Requirements for Arkansas’s Medicaid Program; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton, Boozman, and Crawford Urge Corps of Engineers to Help Strengthen Pocahontas Levee; 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Co. 1Q EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Announces Promotion of William M. Crawford to Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – CRAWFORD & CO CRDb.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.12 BLN TO $1.14 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Crawford Supportive of Modified Steel Tariffs; 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD ELECTS MATTHEW V. CRAWFORD CHAIRMAN & CEO, EDWAR; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Crawford & Co. 4Q Loss/Shr 3c, Not EPS 30c

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 137,065 shares traded or 10.46% up from the average. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

