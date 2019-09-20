Rutabaga Capital Management Increases Stake in Titan Machinery (TITN); State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 317,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, up from 288,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 51,160 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 334,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10.35 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05B, up from 10.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.12. About 11.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EU tax order ‘defies common sense’ – Apple – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Welcome To The Bank Of Apple – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 217,401 shares or 3.55% of the stock. Corsair Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 510,452 shares. 204,351 were accumulated by Wafra. Security National Trust Com invested in 3.26% or 52,433 shares. Provise Management Grp Lc owns 38,638 shares. 41,618 were accumulated by Mercer Cap Advisers Inc. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 708,891 shares. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls invested in 3,343 shares. Alexandria Cap Llc owns 69,640 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs stated it has 26,811 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Tru has 112,944 shares for 4.44% of their portfolio. Wealthquest has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartford Financial Management has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,304 shares. Legacy Private Trust Co reported 30,829 shares stake.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.63 million shares to 54.66M shares, valued at $2.23B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 277,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.93M shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azz Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 66,566 shares to 237,649 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 81,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,841 shares, and cut its stake in Key Energy Services Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold TITN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 0.17% less from 16.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 11,861 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 34,907 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Sg Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,732 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc, Texas-based fund reported 54,277 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 20,636 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 3,378 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 15,903 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 39,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12,628 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Inc, a California-based fund reported 202,400 shares.

More notable recent Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : PAYX, LEN, UNF, HOME, TITN, OMN, AFMD, SCWX, EYEN, EVLV – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Titan Machinery Elects a New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Titan Machinery, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Berkshire’s Buybacks Continue at a Snail’s Pace – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 18, 2018.