Rutabaga Capital Management Increases Stake in Rti Surgical Holdings (RTIX); As Expedia Group (EXPE) Shares Declined, Holder Rhumbline Advisers Has Decreased Its Stake

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) by 54.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 322,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 911,417 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 589,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 105,072 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has risen 5.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 13/03/2018 Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New llC Leadership; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT”; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial loT”; 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases Slmmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 28/05/2018 – URAL’SKIY ZAVOD RTI PAO UZRTI.MM SAYS DIVESTS 30% STAKE IN TYUMENREZINOTEKHNIKA; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Rev $69.9M

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 6,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44M, down from 211,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 665,803 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RTI Surgical® Reaches 5000 Implant Milestone for Fortilink® Interbody Fusion Systems with TETRAfuse® 3D Technology – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RTI Surgical Gains From HealthPartners’ Nod for SI Surgery – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RTI Surgical® to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RTI Surgical® Shareholders Approve Paradigm Spine Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). 27,758 are owned by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors owns 82,316 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Rock Springs Cap Management Lp owns 1.95 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 39,557 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 11,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Limited Com invested in 11,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Rutabaga Mngmt Lc Ma owns 1.51% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 911,417 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 0.13% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 50,700 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 171,771 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares to 375,806 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 72,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 1.2% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Da Davidson And holds 107,017 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.21% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 17,099 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Seabridge Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gideon Advisors Inc holds 4,016 shares. Allstate Corporation invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Dupont Management has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Regions Corp has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,561 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 943,001 shares.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXPE or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on January 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, EA – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Judge rules against Expedia in United fare data dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia Group to Participate in the JP Morgan Technology, Media and Telecom Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.