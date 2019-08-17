Rutabaga Capital Management Increases Holding in Rti Surgical Holdings (RTIX); Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Decreased Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holding by $423,700 as Shares Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) by 54.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 322,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The hedge fund held 911,417 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 589,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.34M market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 88,267 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases SImmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 03/05/2018 – RTI SURGICAL INC RTIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 23/03/2018 – SEBI DISPOSES APPEAL AGAINST RTI QUERY RELATED TO RELIANCE IND; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss $1.93M; 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 01/05/2018 – RTI to Host First East Coast User Conference in Boston, Bringing Together Experts Building the Future of the Industrial Interne

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 166,613 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX)

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.13% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 548,708 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 46,012 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 31,189 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 4,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 19,402 are held by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Brandes Invest Prns LP has 13,482 shares. 385,350 are held by Bancorp Of America De. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 42,632 shares stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.67% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 36,036 shares. Principal Financial Group owns 293,020 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated holds 0.04% or 3,327 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 7,900 shares to 109,116 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,302 shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc..