Rutabaga Capital Management Increases Holding in Azz (AZZ); As Principal Finl Group (PFG) Valuation Rose, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 35,717 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 49,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 362,911 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer; 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Azz Inc. (AZZ) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 304,215 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, up from 284,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 34,248 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 06/04/2018 – AZZ: Pendley to Serve as Strategic Advisor to CEO Through Feb. 28, 2019; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – WON BID TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS THROUGH A 363 BANKRUPTCY SALE PROCESS, FROM LECTRUS CORP; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.73; 23/04/2018 – DJ AZZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZZ); 29/03/2018 – AZZ Sees Filing Amended Reports ‘As Soon As Reasonably Practicable; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BACKLOG AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR WAS $265.4 MLN, A DECREASE OF 16.5% COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT END OF PRIOR YEAR OF $317.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintif; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc Sees FY19 EPS $1.75-EPS $2.25; 29/03/2018 – AZZ to Restate 10-Q for Quarters Ended May 31 and Aug 31, 201; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AZZ Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peak Resorts Inc by 75,964 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,883 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 344,026 shares to 477,014 shares, valued at $11.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $393.64 million for 9.55 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.