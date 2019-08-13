Rutabaga Capital Management Increased Its Position in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by $9.94 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Holder Baupost Group Has Boosted Its Stake by $128.12 Million

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.53M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $142.71. About 1.35 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 486.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 552,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 665,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, up from 113,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 174,004 shares traded or 13.64% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Cap Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4,836 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Foster And Motley accumulated 20,347 shares. Advisor Llc has 3,874 shares. Cna Fin Corporation accumulated 22,952 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,379 shares. Blair William Commerce Il holds 0% or 2,417 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 111 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 2,708 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 3,710 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 5,920 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 358,845 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability owns 582,569 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares to 375,806 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 72,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group has 55,961 shares. 12,802 were reported by Citadel Ltd Liability. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 22,222 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). First Midwest State Bank Tru Division accumulated 121,157 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 14,450 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 29,015 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Llc holds 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 2,636 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 18,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 51 shares. 48,220 were accumulated by Inv Wi. Citigroup holds 13,137 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 0% or 106,101 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Mason Street Advsr Limited Com accumulated 6,041 shares.