Rutabaga Capital Management Increased Its L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) Holding by $3.76 Million; Stock Rose; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Price Declined, Bronson Point Management Has Lifted Position by $2.75 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 7.38 million shares traded or 20.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) by 188.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 139,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.89% . The hedge fund held 213,295 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, up from 73,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in L.B. Foster Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 38,949 shares traded. L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) has risen 10.11% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical FSTR News: 22/04/2018 DJ L B Foster Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSTR); 01/05/2018 – LB Foster 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.9% Position in LB Foster; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Exits Position in LB Foster

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) by 429,754 shares to 984,651 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) by 127,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,830 shares, and cut its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold FSTR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 12.77% more from 5.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 41,017 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 220,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 60,607 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 29,165 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Ltd Company Ma stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 7,853 shares. 136,337 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited. 50,701 are held by Bank Of Ny Mellon. Quaker Ltd Co reported 25,000 shares. Teton has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 26,729 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 30,476 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 241,213 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va invested in 3,822 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Goelzer Invest Mngmt owns 30,283 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Lc owns 229,786 shares. Rodgers Brothers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,262 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability owns 3,816 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.14% or 68,000 shares. Adirondack Trust Communication stated it has 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 155,395 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated invested in 51,662 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd reported 5,491 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited reported 637,509 shares.

