Rutabaga Capital Management Increased By $9.94 Million Its Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Stake; Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. See Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) latest ratings:

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) stake by 486.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc acquired 552,446 shares as Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 665,942 shares with $12.57 million value, up from 113,496 last quarter. Motorcar Parts Of America now has $319.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 92,860 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.16. About 1.52M shares traded or 32.98% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The Japan-based Nomura Holdg has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.27% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Edgestream Prns Lp reported 5,667 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Usa Finance Portformulas reported 9 shares stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0.04% or 4.97M shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 103,965 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 35,693 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Ameritas Investment, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,307 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd accumulated 94,463 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 250 shares.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $10.56 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 24.45 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Varex Imaging Corporation stake by 133,751 shares to 375,806 valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dmc Global Inc stake by 7,900 shares and now owns 109,116 shares. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Sg Americas Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,265 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc accumulated 6,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 14,450 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 24,340 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 24,000 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 862,285 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 21,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Investment Svcs Incorporated Wi accumulated 48,220 shares or 1% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 5,982 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0% or 44,801 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 8,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 18,863 shares.