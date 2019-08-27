Rutabaga Capital Management Increased By $1.59 Million Its Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Position; Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Bce (BCE) Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) stake by 70.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc acquired 198,400 shares as Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)’s stock declined 14.05%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 481,052 shares with $3.89M value, up from 282,652 last quarter. Red Lion Hotels Corp now has $129.42 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 43,238 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 14/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – FUNDS FROM $30 MLN TERM LOAN WILL BE PRIMARILY USED FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED KNIGHTS INN ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 02/04/2018 – RLH PROPERTIES APPROVES CAPITAL INCREASE OF MXN6.69B; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – CONSISTENT WITH ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE REMAINS $27 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 1Q Rev $33M; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 10/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Appoints Kristin Thielking to Lead Human Re; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – IN 2018, ANTICIPATED SALES OF HOTELS WILL REDUCE COMPANY HOTEL DIVISIONAL PROFITABILITY

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 12.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 274,050 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1.95 million shares with $86.45 million value, down from 2.22M last quarter. Bce Inc now has $41.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 95,500 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Provides Update on Expectations for Asset Sales – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Announces Update on Executed Franchise Agreements – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Announces Collaboration With National Safe Place Network to Provide for Youth in Need of Immediate Help and Safety – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.