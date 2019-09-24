Rutabaga Capital Management Holds Stake in L.B. Foster Company (FSTR); As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stock Value Declined, Holder First Dallas Securities Trimmed Stake

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $655. About 7,531 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) by 188.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 139,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.89% . The hedge fund held 213,295 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, up from 73,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in L.B. Foster Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 33,775 shares traded. L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) has risen 10.11% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical FSTR News: 22/04/2018 DJ L B Foster Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSTR); 01/05/2018 – LB Foster 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.9% Position in LB Foster; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Exits Position in LB Foster

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 33,300 shares to 75,816 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 94,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,376 shares, and cut its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

More notable recent L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L.B. Foster rallies 11.3% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L.B. Foster: Too Cheap For Too Long (Strong Upside Potential) – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “L.B. Foster: Diversified Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “L.B. Foster Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold FSTR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 12.77% more from 5.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.02% or 63,621 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 800 shares. Fmr Llc owns 197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 1,556 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 46,068 shares. 51,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Co. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 220,516 shares. Systematic Fincl LP accumulated 0.01% or 7,725 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 29,051 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) or 113,800 shares. invested in 6,364 shares. 100,232 were accumulated by Minerva Limited Liability Com. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.01% in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) or 12,889 shares. Ancora Advsrs owns 48,349 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wins Finance Holdings leads financial gainers, FlexShopper and ATIF Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Crashed Along With Oil, What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Buying Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) For Its 0.8% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL), The Stock That Soared 440% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land: What I Learned Wintering In Florida – ‘Sanibel Stoop,’ ‘Marco Midnight,’ And ‘Trustee For Life’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.