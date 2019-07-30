Rutabaga Capital Management Holds Holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR); As Affimed N V (AFMD) Share Value Rose, Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Has Cut Stake by $4.27 Million

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 386,685 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Affimed Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (WAIR) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 235,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 390,460 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Affimed (AFMD) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Affimed up 9% premarket on milestone payment – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Natural Killer Cells the Next Big Thing in Immunotherapy? – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed up 14% ahead of AFM11 update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 73,243 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 270,784 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 8,402 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 46,032 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 23,493 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% stake. Legal & General Grp Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.72% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 12,564 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 6.36M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 17,901 shares.

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 â€“ Building the Future NYSE:WAIR – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wesco Aircraft Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Boeing’s Latest Deal Is a Blow to Wesco Aircraft – The Motley Fool” on May 07, 2018. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.