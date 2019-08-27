Rutabaga Capital Management Holding in Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Decreased by $405,600 as Stock Rose; Freshpet (FRPT) Stake Raised by Wasatch Advisors Inc

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.10% . The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 38,001 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 65,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 649,955 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49 million, up from 584,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 497,961 shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 198,400 shares to 481,052 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 261,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 470,128 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Fmr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 2.54 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 23,123 shares. Qs Investors Ltd invested in 23,575 shares. Renaissance Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 381,100 shares. Affinity Advsr Ltd Llc holds 10,289 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 15,892 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 630,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. International Grp Inc invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 19,814 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 10,616 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.01% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 416,610 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 13,147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 14,932 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25,100 shares to 71,747 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 86,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,838 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).