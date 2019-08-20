Rutabaga Capital Management Has Raised Matthews International (MATW) Holding; Vestor Capital Decreased Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.86 Million as Stock Rose

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 7,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 56,585 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, down from 64,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $241.21. About 2.14M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matthews International Corporation (MATW) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The hedge fund held 300,271 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 289,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matthews International Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 54,476 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 29/05/2018 – Matthews™ Sets Price-Per-Foot Record in the 91304 Zip Code; 24/05/2018 – Real Estalker: Producers Grant Scharbo and Gina Matthews List Hollywood Hills Villa; 11/03/2018 – U.S. SENIOR OFFICIAL FOR APEC MATTHEWS TO VISIT TAIWAN MARCH 12; 30/04/2018 – RAPID7 CHAIRMAN ALAN MATTHEWS TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION; 06/03/2018 – Major General Earl D. Matthews, USAF (Ret.), Joins Verodin’s Executive Team; 24/05/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 13/03/2018 – Matthews™ Arranges the Record-Breaking Sale of a 56-Unit Property in Van Nuys; 23/05/2018 – “I think people should own China, absolutely,” Mark Matthews, head of Asia research at Bank Julius Baer, told CNBC; 06/03/2018 Major General Earl D. Matthews, USAF (Ret.), Joins Verodin’s Executive Team; 09/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Contract Details: Meredith, Matthews, Smith

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 33,800 shares to 429,883 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,302 shares, and cut its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MATW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.54 million shares or 2.89% less from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com accumulated 83,585 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 121,835 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment has invested 0.01% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 11,000 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 522,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 407,866 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,042 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 4,501 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 242,814 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.03% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Raymond James Associate owns 279,395 shares. 7,742 were reported by Ironwood Counsel Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Qs Invsts Llc invested in 0% or 4,300 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,260 shares to 194,693 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Index (EFA) by 15,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt owns 1,270 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boston Research Mgmt has 818 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kessler Investment Group Ltd Liability holds 300 shares. Stearns Fincl Service Group Incorporated invested in 936 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Globeflex Capital LP stated it has 3,691 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.96 million shares. Zweig invested 1.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.94% or 2.32 million shares. 1,535 were reported by Suncoast Equity Mngmt. Fiduciary Wi reported 3.5% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 122,517 are held by Earnest Ptnrs Limited. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 1.39% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,281 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc owns 52,570 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.00 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.