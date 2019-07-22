Rutabaga Capital Management Has Raised Its Matthews International (MATW) Stake by $388,800; Verity & Verity Cut Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $1.73 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matthews International Corporation (MATW) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,271 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 289,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matthews International Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 110,022 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 29.54% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 06/03/2018 Major General Earl D. Matthews, USAF (Ret.), Joins Verodin’s Executive Team; 12/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: 4-star forward Matthews becomes West Virginia’s prized late addition; 15/03/2018 – Philly Metro: NFL free agent rumors: Eagles in on Martellus Bennett, Jeremy Maclin, Jordan Matthews?; 26/04/2018 – Matthews International 2Q EPS 57c; 05/04/2018 – ESPN Boston: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 19/04/2018 – Matthews International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Falcons To Work On Deals For Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett; 11/03/2018 – U.S. SENIOR OFFICIAL FOR APEC MATTHEWS TO VISIT TAIWAN MARCH 12; 26/04/2018 – Matthews International 2Q Adj EPS 93c; 28/04/2018 – Matthews Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 1

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 36,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,885 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, down from 150,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 21.85 million shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 4th Update; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Wells Fargo laid off several dozen traders and other staffers this week. More cuts may be coming as; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Rosy Results May Wilt in Weeks as Settlement Looms

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,785 shares to 201,304 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 5,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. by 45,015 shares to 810,324 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 110,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,279 shares, and cut its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

More notable recent Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Matthews International Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MATW) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Matthews International Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MATW) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Matthews International (MATW) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Matthews International Has 55-65% Downside Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 11, 2018.

