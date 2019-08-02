Rutabaga Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) as Stock Price Declined; A-R-T- Advisors Upped Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $593,934 as Share Value Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 8,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 53,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 44,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 8.88M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 26,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The hedge fund held 393,593 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, up from 367,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 229,901 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Cooper Tire; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL OF 14 PERCENT TO 16 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National Tire Safety Week, May 21-28; 29/05/2018 – New Cooper Discoverer AT3™ Tire Line Displayed at The Tire Cologne May 29-June 1; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 30/03/2018 Cooper Tire Encourages Drivers to Spring into Savings with Its Take the Money and Ride® Promotion

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 34,700 shares to 15,997 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (NYSE:TKC) by 107,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,827 shares, and cut its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares to 375,806 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 72,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.