Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Granite Construction (GVA) as Share Price Declined; Dorman Products (DORM) Market Valuation Declined While Rk Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.85 Million

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 48,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 91,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 161,591 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 662,450 shares traded or 45.59% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.49 million for 11.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 9,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Personal Advsrs Corp stated it has 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 33 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,526 shares stake. Franklin Res owns 708,761 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 275,212 shares. 29,648 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Whittier accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 139,599 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 6,996 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 1.21 million shares. Pier Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 1.22% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tradition Cap Limited Liability invested 0.29% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 8,023 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs accumulated 0.02% or 3,200 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 50,950 shares to 728,619 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Services Inc. by 377,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 117,364 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Piedmont Invest, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,242 shares. Zebra Capital Limited Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,461 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 37,426 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Atlanta L L C holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 640,029 shares. 764,601 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 117,192 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 162,035 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust Company reported 323 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 44,791 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Kennedy Cap Mgmt owns 0.17% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 79,440 shares. 15,394 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,871 shares to 40,828 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.