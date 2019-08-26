Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lowered Granite Construction (GVA) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined, Cipher Capital LP Has Lifted Position by $549,912

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 15,887 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 6,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 88,602 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, up from 82,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 325,894 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $278,359 activity. KELSEY DAVID H also bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares. Roberts James Hildebrand had bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800 on Tuesday, August 20.

