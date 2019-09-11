Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lifted The Andersons (ANDE) Stake by $435,872; Shares Declined; Kepos Capital LP Has Upped Its Veeva Systems (VEEV) Holding by $4.78 Million

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 211.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 37,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 55,919 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 17,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $143.39. About 904,608 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 13,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 364,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 350,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $766.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 156,345 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS IS IN JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD $175M ETHANOL PLANT; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q REV. $635.7M, EST. $815.0M; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC. ETHANOL HEAD IRMEN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Rev $635.7M; 25/05/2018 – Andersons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Andersons Declares Dividend of 16.5c; 06/03/2018 – ICM, Inc. and The Andersons, Inc.Revolutionize the Ethanol Industry with ELEMENT; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES `NO MOMENTUM’ FOR ETHANOL-CREDITS CAP; 09/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 800 Of Andersons Inc

More notable recent The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Andersons, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANDE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Andersons, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Andersons: A Short Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Andersons (ANDE) Slips to 52-Week Low on Lower Crude Price – Analyst Blog – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ANDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 6.55% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Mgmt Grp invested in 81,800 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Co owns 81 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 12,487 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division invested 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability reported 6,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 26,700 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 234,197 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America De accumulated 67,967 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated has 19,858 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 6,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 43,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 46,258 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 7,900 shares to 109,116 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,806 shares, and cut its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16,155 shares to 68,352 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 279,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,670 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cap Impact Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38,245 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 566,771 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bamco Ny invested in 0.38% or 704,292 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Company reported 21,888 shares. 10,538 are owned by Hanseatic Mgmt. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Griffin Asset invested in 0.08% or 4,440 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 127,156 shares. Advisory Research stated it has 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). D E Shaw holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 410,094 shares. Covington accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 7,294 shares.