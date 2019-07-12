Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lifted Rti Surgical Holdings (RTIX) Position by $1.93 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Position in Take (TTWO) by $66.34 Million as Stock Value Rose

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) by 54.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 322,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 911,417 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 589,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 59,927 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has risen 5.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 14/05/2018 – RTI International Announces Co-Investment with NovaQuest Capital Management in Research Technology Company Clinical Ink; 28/05/2018 – URAL’SKIY ZAVOD RTI PAO UZRTI.MM SAYS DIVESTS 30% STAKE IN TYUMENREZINOTEKHNIKA; 23/03/2018 – SEBI DISPOSES APPEAL AGAINST RTI QUERY RELATED TO RELIANCE IND; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.6 BLN VS RUB 1.40 BLN YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Rev $69.9M; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTl’s Slmmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 23/03/2018 – SEBI SAYS APPEAL RELATED TO RTI QUERY ON RIL VAGUE, NOT CLEAR; 10/04/2018 – NextDroid Selects RTI’s Connectivity Technology for Its State-of-the-Art Autonomous Systems; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 03/05/2018 – RTI SURGICAL INC RTIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $290 MLN

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 705,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 661,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.41M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $116.53. About 1.61M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peak Resorts Inc by 75,964 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,883 shares, and cut its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Krensavage Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 6.45% or 3.97M shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Renaissance Techs Lc owns 1.44 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) or 5.08M shares. Paradigm Mgmt Inc New York holds 3.12% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) or 5.91 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 137,798 shares. Axa reported 164,754 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 73,949 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Company accumulated 77,642 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,700 shares. Bessemer holds 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) or 1,200 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Rock Springs Cap Management LP holds 1.95 million shares. Panagora Asset has 1,416 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “RTIX or ABMD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” on August 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RTI Surgical® Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Data Showcasing Strength of RTI’s SImmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal – Business Wire” on March 28, 2018. More interesting news about RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RTI Surgical Buys Paradigm Spine, Adds Coflex to Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,782 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership accumulated 1,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 6,000 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 260 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Da Davidson And Co holds 2,370 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Partners holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 254,000 shares. 28,430 were accumulated by Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Ltd. Adage Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 115,826 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Paloma Partners holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 10,697 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 15,883 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 52,693 shares. 8,062 were reported by Rampart Management Communication Limited Liability.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 12,432 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $204.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 878,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETFC, SYMC, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, VIA, TTWO – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive Reports Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.