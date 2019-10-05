Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lifted Its L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) Holding by $3.76 Million; United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Cut Its Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) by 188.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 139,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.89% . The hedge fund held 213,295 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, up from 73,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in L.B. Foster Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 21,495 shares traded. L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) has risen 10.11% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical FSTR News: 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Exits Position in LB Foster; 01/05/2018 – LB Foster 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/04/2018 DJ L B Foster Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSTR); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.9% Position in LB Foster

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 309,401 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.28M, down from 317,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 34,819 shares to 245,483 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 101,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,011 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Flow Inc..

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72B for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

