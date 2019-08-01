Rutabaga Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in The Bancorp (TBBK) by $737,888; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut by $873,480 Its Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 13,380 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, down from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $345.51. About 514,698 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 92,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 548,585 shares traded or 203.43% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 59,293 shares to 90,513 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 44,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.96 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital accumulated 6,658 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com owns 51,648 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 14,210 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 20,072 shares. Advisory Rech has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Td Asset Management Inc holds 66,878 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ashford Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hilltop reported 1,266 shares. 546,780 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Allstate has 3,520 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors reported 26 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pension holds 0.1% or 76,191 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 8,039 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 50,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American International Group Inc Inc stated it has 114,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 308,563 are owned by Charles Schwab Incorporated. 1.11 million were reported by Heartland Inc. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% or 303,318 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 388,037 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 710,301 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 341,867 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 15,152 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 851,938 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Nantahala Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.66% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Inc has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

